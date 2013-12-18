Obamacare shoppers can pay Jan. 10 for Jan. 1 coverage -AHIP

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Individuals who select their health insurance plan on the exchanges set up under the national healthcare reform law by the Dec. 23 deadline will have until Jan. 10 to pay and still receive coverage as of Jan. 1, 2014, the nation’s largest organization of insurers said on Wednesday.

Some insurers had already announced similar moves individually, but now plans selling insurance on either the state or federal exchanges will voluntarily honor the delayed payment schedule, America’s Health Insurance Plans said in a statement.