U.S. Govt health agency sees 25 pct increase in Obamacare insurers
#Financials
September 23, 2014 / 5:40 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Govt health agency sees 25 pct increase in Obamacare insurers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - The number of insurers offering individual health plans on the Obamacare exchanges will increase about 25 percent in 2015 and that should keep down prices, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said on Tuesday in a report.

More than 7 million people signed up for health insurance through the exchanges in 2014, which were created under President Barack Obama’s national healthcare reform law and offer income-based subsidies.

Next year, there will be 63 additional issuers in the 44 states for which it has data, the agency said in a report. Some insurers left the market, it said.

“We’re seeing it as evidence that these are attractive marketplaces, and just from our casual review of investor communications by the firms, these are being seen as growth opportunities,” an HHS official said. (Reporting by Caroline Humer and David Morgan in Washington D.C.; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
