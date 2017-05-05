By Yasmeen Abutaleb and Robin Respaut
| FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three
years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to
Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success
stories.
A poor, rural state that straddles the North and South,
Kentucky was an early adopter of the healthcare law commonly
known as Obamacare and saw one of the country’s largest drops in
the uninsured rate.
Now Kentucky is poised for a new distinction: to be the
first state to save money by reducing the number of people on
Medicaid, the government health insurance program for the poor
and disabled and a central tenet of Obamacare.
If successful, Kentucky would provide a roadmap for other
states who are worried about paying an increasing share for
people on Medicaid.
A new Republican health law that passed the U.S. House of
Representatives on Thursday, along with state initiatives like
Kentucky's, would dramatically change the national healthcare
system and cut more than $800 billion from Medicaid over the
next 10 years.
The Republican bill still faces a long road ahead in the
U.S. Senate and its final passage is far from assured, making
initiatives like Kentucky's all the more important.
Kentucky has proposed to lessen its financial burden before
it grows by reducing the number of residents on Medicaid by
nearly 86,000 within five years, saving more than $330 million
in the process. For a graphic click tmsnrt.rs/2on0HVK
Kentucky's plan also calls for new work requirements for
able-bodied adults to get insurance. Plus, it would establish
new fees for all members based on income and lock out some
people who miss a payment or fail to re-enroll.
By following these proposed rules, Kentucky believes
Medicaid enrollees will over time graduate from Medicaid to
private and employer insurance plans.
“One of the most remarkable lies that has perpetrated in
recent years in the healthcare community in America is that
expanded Medicaid was working well in Kentucky,” Republican
Governor Matt Bevin, who is leading the state effort, told
Reuters from the governor’s mansion in Frankfort, Kentucky.
That view is in line with President Donald Trump’s
administration, which has criticized Obamacare’s Medicaid
expansion and urged states to pursue similar Medicaid reforms to
what Kentucky is now attempting.
"If Kentucky is successful, you’ll see this spread through
the more conservative-leaning states. It’s possible even a
Democratic blue state could do it,” said George Huang, director
and senior municipal healthcare research analyst at Wells Fargo
Securities. “It’s the flexibility that some states are seeking.”
INSURING THE POOR AT A PRICE
Kentucky, a state Trump won handily last November, has been
devastated by the loss of coal mining jobs and an opioid
epidemic. The state sits near the bottom of health rankings for
smoking rates, cancer deaths and diabetes.
“To me, morally, it was the right thing to expand Medicaid,
but I had a responsibility to not to do something that would
bankrupt the state,” said former Governor Steve Beshear, a
Democrat, referring to the increased costs of caring for a
larger population with Medicaid insurance.
More than 30 states, about a dozen of which are led by
Republican governors, expanded Medicaid under Obamacare. In
Kentucky, more than 400,000 people gained health insurance
through the program, the highest growth rate of Medicaid
coverage of any state.
Beshear commissioned independent studies by
PricewaterhouseCoopers and Deloitte on the financial and health
impacts of expanding Medicaid. Both studies found health and
economic gains. Deloitte reported that 90,000 newly covered
residents received cholesterol screening and 80,000 got
preventative dental care within a year. It estimated Kentucky
would see an economic boost of $30 billion and 40,000 new jobs
by 2021.
Beshear’s successor, Republican Governor Bevin, was elected
in 2015 on a promise to repeal and replace the healthcare law on
the view that thousands of Kentuckians had unaffordable premiums
and only one health insurer to choose from.
He dismissed the projections in the Beshear-commissioned
studies as “preposterous,” and says the state’s share of
expanded Medicaid - $74 million in 2017 and totaling $1.2
billion over five years - was too expensive and unsustainable.
“We want this to be a helping hand for people at a time when
they need it, but then be able to return to the commercial
marketplace,” Bevin said.
Last year, Bevin submitted the waiver to restrict Medicaid
eligibility by requiring enrollees to work or volunteer at least
20 hours per week and to pay monthly premiums based on income.
He's still awaiting approval.
Bevin said he has spoken with several governors about the
waiver and has had extensive conversations with Health and Human
Services Secretary Tom Price about fast-tracking the approval
process in order for other states to quickly adopt similar
programs. Such conversations are occurring across the country in
response to encouragement from the new administration to reform
state Medicaid programs, said Alleigh Marre, a Health and Human
Services spokeswoman.
Louisiana and Wisconsin are considering work requirements
for Medicaid enrollees. The Obama administration rejected
previous attempts by other states, including Ohio and Arizona,
to require work programs and monthly premiums for Medicaid,
historically a free program for those eligible.
"Every state is watching this to see what happens,” said
Bevin of Kentucky’s waiver. “It’s the first one in the queue.”
SIGNS POINT TO “YES” FOR KENTUCKY WAIVER
The odds look good for Kentucky to get the waiver in the
coming months, based on the track records of health officials
that Trump named after his inauguration.
Seema Verma, the new head of the Centers for Medicare and
Medicaid Services, which approves Medicaid waivers, said during
congressional testimony that the agency will usher in “a new era
of state flexibility and leadership.”
Verma helped craft Kentucky’s waiver, but said she will
recuse herself from the approval process to avoid conflicts of
interest.
She and Tom Price wrote a letter to governors in March
encouraging Medicaid reforms that more closely resemble
commercial insurance plans. In the letter, they suggested
features such as premium fees, health savings accounts, and
emergency room co-payments that encourage the use of primary
care.
CMS declined to comment on Kentucky’s waiver and said it
does not speculate on the process while ongoing.
Under federal law, waivers must promote Medicaid’s objective
of delivering healthcare services to vulnerable populations who
cannot otherwise afford them.
“Waivers have never been used to cut people from the rolls,”
said Emily Parento, associate professor at the University of the
Pacific’s law school and the former executive director of
Kentucky’s Office of Health Policy.
But Verma’s office is encouraging changes to Medicaid that
make the government program look more like private insurance
policies - goals that are similar to Bevin’s in Kentucky.
“I think what will happen is that other states will look at
it and go, ‘We want everything they got,’” Bevin said.