By James Oliphant
| COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. Officials with the
conservative U.S. political network overseen by the Koch
brothers say they are unhappy with the healthcare bill that may
be voted on by the Senate this week and will lobby for changes
to it.
At a weekend event with conservative donors, top aides to
Charles Koch, the billionaire energy magnate, said the Senate
bill does not go far enough to dismantle former President Barack
Obama's signature healthcare law, also known as Obamacare.
“We have been disappointed that movement has not been more
dramatic toward a full repeal,” said Tim Phillips, president of
Americans for Prosperity, a grassroots advocacy group backed by
Charles Koch and his brother, David.
The Senate's 142-page proposal, worked out in secret by a
group led by Senate Majority Leader McConnell, aims to deliver
on a central campaign promise of President Donald Trump to
repeal Obamacare, which has provided coverage to 20 million
Americans since its passage in 2010.
Republicans view the law, formally called the Affordable
Care Act, as a costly government intrusion and say individual
insurance markets created by it are collapsing.
Phillips and other aides to the Koch network told Reuters
they want to see the Senate bill do more to roll back
Obamacare's expansion of the Medicaid program for poor and
disabled Americans. They also contend the bill does not do
enough to reform the U.S. healthcare system and cut costs.
The aides said lobbying efforts to reshape the bill are
continuing ahead of a planned vote.
Similar concerns helped steer the House’s version of the
bill in a more conservative direction. A primary mover of that
effort, Mark Meadows, a Republican congressman from North
Carolina, attended the Koch donor event.
Meadows, chairman of the conservative Freedom Caucus in the
House, said he is prepared to support the Senate bill if it
clears that chamber, a sign that quick action to land the
legislation on Trump’s desk is possible.
However, Meadows said the Senate version of the bill would
need to be amended to allow insurers who sell plans on
Obamacare’s insurance exchanges to offer less-expensive plans
that do not comply with that law’s coverage requirements.
Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, who currently opposes
the Senate bill, has offered an amendment along those lines.
Cruz attended the Koch event here, as did Senators Jeff Flake of
Arizona and Ben Sasse of Nebraska, who remain undecided.
Meadows also seeks an amendment that would allow some
consumers who have private health savings accounts to deduct the
cost of insurance premiums from their taxes.
Senate leaders have set a goal of passing the healthcare
measure by the end of this week, ahead of the July 4
congressional recess, which would then send it back to the
House.
If the Senate passes legislation this week that is palatable
to the House, Meadows said it is conceivable the House could
pass that version and choose to forgo a formal conference
committee that would reconcile the Senate and House bills. That,
he said, could result in sending the bill to Trump’s desk for
his signature before the recess.
Getting a vote by the end of the week could be difficult.
Five Senate Republicans, including Cruz, have publicly
voiced their opposition to the current Senate draft. No Senate
Democrats are expected to back it, which means McConnell cannot
afford to lose more than two Senate Republicans.
As a sign of the Koch network’s influence, Phillips said his
organization is prepared to spend as much as $400 million before
next year’s congressional elections to advocate for the
network’s conservative causes.