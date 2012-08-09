FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Komen says founder to leave CEO role but stay on in management
#Corrections News
August 9, 2012 / 12:30 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Komen says founder to leave CEO role but stay on in management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects year that organization was founded)

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Susan G. Komen for the Cure founder Nancy G. Brinker plans to leave her CEO position as part of a number of leadership changes, but will stay on in a management role, the organization said on Wednesday.

The organization also announced that President Liz Thompson would leave Komen in September and board members Brenda Lauderback and Linda Law were leaving the board.

Brinker, who founded the organization in 1982 after her sister, Susan G. Komen, died of breast cancer, will “move to a new management role focusing on revenue creation, strategy and global growth,” the group said in a statement. (Reporting By Corrie MacLaggan; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
