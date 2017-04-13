FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Liberal U.S. lawyers, states mull legal fight over Obamacare
#U.S. Legal News
April 13, 2017 / 8:07 PM / 4 months ago

Liberal U.S. lawyers, states mull legal fight over Obamacare

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

    By Yasmeen Abutaleb, Lawrence Hurley and Dan Levine
    WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - To stop President
Donald Trump from undermining Obamacare, Democratic
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is considering an
approach that has worked against the administration on
immigration: using Trump's own words against him.
    Trump said he would let the Affordable Care Act "explode"
after Republicans failed last month to pass their own repeal
bill in Congress, and told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday
that he may withhold billions of dollars of payments to insurers
to force Democrats to negotiate on healthcare. 
    Public statements like that led to judges blocking Trump's
proposed travel bans earlier this year, and could prove to be
one line of attack in legal attempts to protect the healthcare
bill, according to a handful of liberal U.S. lawyers and state
attorneys general. They said they are waiting to see what action
the administration ultimately takes on the healthcare law before
they will officially respond.
    Democratic attorneys general took a lead role to
successfully block Trump's executive orders restricting travel
from some Muslim-majority countries, and are also resisting
efforts to roll back environmental regulations.  
    Now, the threat of potential litigation over the healthcare
law from states, which takes a page from the Republicans'
playbook during the Obama administration, is complicating the
Trump administration's efforts to formulate its own approach on
health policy outside congressional legislation, according to
two conservative lobbyists briefed on internal discussions.
    The White House maintains that the healthcare law is
"already collapsing on its own, and will continue to go in the
wrong direction as more Americans face skyrocketing premiums,
higher deductibles, and less choice," an administration
spokesman told Reuters. "President Trump and his administration
are committed to working with Congress to repeal and replace
Obamacare."
    Noting that several federal judges cited Trump's comments on
Muslims to support the idea that his executive orders
unconstitutionally targeted a religious group, Massachusetts AG 
Healey said Trump is legally bound to enforce the ACA. But his
words make it clear he is willing to sabotage it, in her view.
    "He is intent on setting the dynamite and blowing this up,"
Healey told Reuters. 
    She said it is too early to speculate about specific legal
action but said Trump's remarks about the law "suggest he is out
there not just hoping that it fails but working to see it fail."
    In addition to Healey, Democratic attorneys general for
California, Connecticut and the District of Columbia told
Reuters they are closely monitoring the administration for any
signs it is undermining the ACA. 
    The California attorney general's office recently hired a
health policy expert, Melanie Fontes Rainer, who worked for
Democrats in the U.S. Senate. California Attorney General Xavier
Becerra said in a statement his office is "leaning forward when
it comes to protecting our people's right to affordable, quality
health care." 
    Four private lawyers in Washington D.C. said they have
discussed possible challenges among themselves and potential
clients who have benefited from the law. One such legal
challenge being discussed is suing the Trump administration for
failing to abide by the "take care clause," which requires that
the president faithfully execute laws enacted by Congress,
according to Deepak Gupta, a Washington lawyer who often works
on public interest cases.   
    "That the president is operating in good faith … is pretty
critical to how the law works. That good faith is legitimately
in question," he said.
    Texas and other states that challenged Obama's executive
action seeking to prevent immigrants from being deported cited
the take care clause in their lawsuit, claiming he was failing
to enforce immigration law.
            
    'A PLAYBOOK THAT REPUBLICANS WROTE'
    Obamacare, former President Barack Obama's signature
legislative achievement, enabled 20 million Americans to gain
health insurance.
    The new administration could effectively cripple Obamacare
with a pending Republican lawsuit over cost-sharing subsidies
that was appealed by the Obama administration and put on hold
when Trump took office. 
    Trump said he may withhold the payments, which help cover
out-of-pocket medical costs for low-income people, that
Republicans argue must be appropriated by Congress. Proponents
of Obamacare say that not funding the subsidies, which amount to
about $7 billion a year, would torpedo the law because it would
cause insurers to flee the individual market and could leave
millions of people without a place to purchase insurance. 
    But the administration must weigh whether to fund the
subsidies at the risk of being viewed as helping the law
succeed, or be blamed - and possibly sued by attorneys general -
for the law's demise, according to the lobbyists, who have been
briefed on internal discussions. 
    "There's a concern that liberal attorneys general would file
suits," one lobbyist said. "This is a playbook that Republicans
wrote during the Obama administration."
    In some respects, the Trump administration has already taken
steps to erode parts of the law.
    It said it will not enforce the individual mandate, the
requirement that everyone have health insurance or pay a
penalty, which experts say is needed to keep healthy people in
the markets and offset more expensive patients. 
    Dave Jones, the California state insurance commissioner,
wrote a letter to Trump earlier last month requesting that the
administration "stop taking administrative actions which
undermine the Affordable Care Act and destabilize health
insurance markets across the country." 
    Jones is also running for attorney general in California, a
heavily Democratic state where fighting the Trump administration
is a key political asset.
    If the administration does not enforce the law, "we will
certainly look at all our legal options and remedies that might
be available," he said.

