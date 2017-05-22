WASHINGTON May 22 The Trump administration and
U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on Monday told a
federal court they have not yet decided on how to proceed in a
major case that could end cost-sharing subsidies paid to
insurers that are vital to the functioning of the Obamacare
healthcare law.
In a joint filing submitted to the U.S. Court of Appeals for
the District of Columbia Circuit, the administration and
Republican lawmakers that had previously challenged the payments
asked for more time to consider their options. The
Republican-led Congress is working on legislation to repeal and
replace the 2010 measure, officially known as the Affordable
Care Act.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)