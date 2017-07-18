Trump invites Republican senators to healthcare lunch on Wednesday

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has invited all Republican senators to discuss healthcare over lunch at the White House on Wednesday, the day after the party's push to overhaul Obamacare collapsed in the U.S. Senate, a White House official said on Tuesday.

"There is movement on healthcare," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity, and without providing further detail on developments. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)