WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The website at the center of President Barack Obama’s healthcare reforms will be down for an extended period overnight on Friday as the government pushes to complete upgrades by a Nov. 30 deadline, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said.

The website, HealthCare.gov, will be down from 9 p.m. EST on Friday until 8 a.m. EST on Saturday, CMS said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)