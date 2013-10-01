FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maryland delays enrollment through state healthcare exchange
October 1, 2013 / 12:47 PM / in 4 years

Maryland delays enrollment through state healthcare exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Maryland’s state-run Obamacare health insurance marketplace announced a four-hour enrollment delay on Tuesday, citing technical problems less than 10 minutes after the system was scheduled to begin signing up uninsured residents for coverage.

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” the online marketplace called the Maryland Health Connection informed potential enrollees at 8:09 a.m. EDT (1209 GMT).

“Thank you for visiting Maryland Health Connection. We are experiencing connectivity issues. Please visit the site again at 12 Noon.”

