BRIEF-Nanjing king-friend Biochemical's IPO oversubscribed
July 9 Nanjing King-friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
WASHINGTON, July 9 Senator John McCain, a senior U.S. Republican, predicted on Sunday that the bill to roll back Obamacare would likely fail in the Senate if put to a vote.
“My view is that it's probably going to be dead," McCain said on the CBS program, "Face the Nation." (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Caren Bohan; Editing by James Dalgleish)
July 9 Nanjing King-friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
BEIJING, July 9 Sealed behind the steel doors of two bunkers in a Beijing suburb, university students are trying to find out how it feels to live in a space station on another planet, recycling everything from plant cuttings to urine.