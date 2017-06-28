By Jeff Mason
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Senate Republican leader Mitch
McConnell on Tuesday said a meeting between Senate Republicans
and President Donald Trump on healthcare was helpful and he
expressed optimism the Senate would eventually pass a bill to
repeal Obamacare.
"I think the meeting was very helpful," McConnell said as he
left the meeting at the White House. "I think everyone around
the table is interested in getting to yes ... because we know
the status quo is simply unacceptable, unsustainable and no
action is just not an option."
"I had hoped ... that we could have gotten to the floor this
week, but we're not quite there," he added. "But I think we've
got a really good chance of getting there. It will just take a
little bit longer."