7 months ago
U.S. govt proposes 0.25 pct hike in Medicare Advantage payments
February 1, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. govt proposes 0.25 pct hike in Medicare Advantage payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Wednesday said it was proposing an increase of 0.25 percent on average in payments to health insurers who offer Medicare Advantage insurance, which provides health benefits to more than 18 million elderly or disabled people.

The government will finalize the proposed rate in April. UnitedHealth Group Inc and Humana Inc are two of the largest providers of these plans, which cover more than one-third of Medicare beneficiaries. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chris Reese)

