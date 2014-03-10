FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US administration pulls back on Medicare drug benefit proposals
March 10, 2014 / 4:46 PM / 4 years ago

US administration pulls back on Medicare drug benefit proposals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - The Obama administration on Monday told members of Congress that it will not finalize controversial changes to the Medicare Part D prescription drug benefits program “at this time,” following weeks of growing opposition to the proposals from a broad coalition of interests.

U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services(CMS) Administrator Marilyn Tavenner said in a letter to lawmakers that her agency will instead seek new input from stakeholders before advancing some or all of the changes “in future years.” (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
