US administration pulls back on Medicare drug benefit proposals

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - The Obama administration on Monday told members of Congress that it will not finalize controversial changes to the Medicare Part D prescription drug benefits program “at this time,” following weeks of growing opposition to the proposals from a broad coalition of interests.

U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services(CMS) Administrator Marilyn Tavenner said in a letter to lawmakers that her agency will instead seek new input from stakeholders before advancing some or all of the changes “in future years.” (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)