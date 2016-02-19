FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. gov't proposes 1.35 pct rise in 2017 Medicare Advantage payments
February 19, 2016 / 9:31 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. gov't proposes 1.35 pct rise in 2017 Medicare Advantage payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Friday said it was proposing an increase of 1.35 percent on average in payments to health insurers who offer Medicare Advantage, which provides health benefits to more than 17 million elderly or disabled people.

The government described the increase in payments to health insurers that offer 2017 Medicare Advantage plans as being a combination of anticipated medical costs as well as changes in health plan quality bonus payments and payments for sicker-than-average customers.

UnitedHealth Group Inc, Aetna, and Anthem Inc, are among the insurers who offer these plans. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

