U.S. to raise payments to insurers for Medicare Advantage 2017 plans

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurers that provide Medicare Advantage plans to elderly and disabled Americans will receive government payments in 2017 that are 0.85 percent higher on average, reflecting small anticipated growth in medical costs, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said on Monday.

Health and Human Services’ final plan to increase payments is a bit lower than the 1.35 percent increase the agency had first proposed in February. It said the lower figure reflects revisions to medical services cost calculations. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Leslie Adler)