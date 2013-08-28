Michigan Senate approves bill expanding Medicaid under Obamacare

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Michigan state Senate on Tuesday voted 20-18 to approve a bill to expand Medicaid, the health program for the poor, under President Barack Obama’s healthcare reform law.

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder broke with other Republican governors this year to support Medicaid expansion through Obamacare.

The Senate approved a version of a bill passed by the state House in June with some differences on Tuesday and the bill must return to the House for a final vote before it can be advanced to Snyder for his signature. (Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Eric Walsh)