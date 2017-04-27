By Caroline Humer
NEW YORK Insurer Molina Healthcare Inc
on Thursday said that if the U.S. government does not make
promised cost-sharing subsidy payments for Obamacare individual
insurance plans, it will drop 650,000 to 700,000 members this
year and leave the program in 2018.
The cost-sharing subsidies are part of the Affordable Care
Act, often called Obamacare, and reduce out-of-pocket costs for
Americans. Congress and President Donald Trump, who are seeking
to repeal and replace Obamacare, have threatened to cut off
these payments.
On Wednesday, the White House said it would make the
payments for now but made no commitment about the future.
Molina Chief Executive Dr. Mario Molina told Congress in a
letter that without the payments, the company would consider the
government in default and drop its contracts for failure to pay
premiums.
The company, would then withdraw from the marketplace next
year.
His comments follow those of Anthem Inc CEO Joseph
Swedish on Wednesday, who has also said that non-payment of the
subsidies would mean changes to the company's 2018 Obamacare
plans. Swedish said he needs to know by June.
Molina, who has criticized the Trump administration and
Congress for proposed policies that will cut subsidies and
reduce the Medicaid program for the poor, has more than 1
million people in Obamacare plans this year, about 9 percent of
total enrollment.
About 65 percent of Molina's members qualify for the
income-based subsidies, it said. It sells these plans in
California, Florida, New Mexico, Michigan, Ohio, Texas,
Washington, Wisconsin and Utah.
Molina shares were up 4 cents at $48.61 on the New York
Stock Exchange.