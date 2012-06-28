FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's sees Affordable Care Act pressuring hospitals
June 28, 2012 / 5:56 PM / in 5 years

Moody's sees Affordable Care Act pressuring hospitals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday said the health-care reforms in the federal Affordable Care Act remain a credit negative for not-for-profit U.S. hospitals despite the positive effects of expanding insurance coverage for uninsured patients.

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld President Barack Obama’s healthcare law on Thursday in an election-year triumph for him and fellow Democrats and a stinging setback for Republican opponents of the most sweeping overhaul of the unwieldy U.S. healthcare system in about a half century.

Moody’s said this “should result in a material reduction in uncompensated care provided by not-for-profit hospitals.”

But it added that will not offset “reimbursement pressures,” which are heightened by the federal deficit and the targeting of Medicaid and Medicare for further cuts.

