FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's downgrades 6 non-profit, mostly small hospitals
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2013 / 6:56 PM / 4 years ago

Moody's downgrades 6 non-profit, mostly small hospitals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - Small, not-for-profit hospitals remained on shaky financial footing at the beginning of the year, with Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday saying it had downgraded more hospitals than it upgraded in the first quarter.

The rating agency downgraded six hospitals, five of which had less than $500 million in revenues. It also expects more downgrades in the second quarter.

“Almost all rating downgrades were small-sized providers continuing a trend we have seen for several years. Small hospitals are unable to absorb the reimbursement pressures facing the industry,” said Moody’s Associate Managing Director Lisa Goldstein, in a statement. “Two of the three upgraded providers have over $500 million in revenues and all demonstrated multiple years of improved financial performance.”

The credit rater warned in January that 2013 would be tough for the not-for-profit hospitals that often serve communities dominated by low-income families. It has had a negative outlook on the sector for five years, reflecting the hospitals’ swell of patients during and after the recession, as well as changes in how they are reimbursed by federal programs under the new healthcare law.

The hospitals have limited leverage, lack economies of scale and have an “over-reliance on a few key physicians” as well, Moody’s said on Thursday.

Still, the agency also affirmed 55 ratings and changed fewer non-profit hospitals’ ratings than in the first quarter of 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.