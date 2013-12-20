FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says more than 500,000 bought plans on HealthCare.gov so far in Dec
December 20, 2013 / 7:32 PM / 4 years ago

Obama says more than 500,000 bought plans on HealthCare.gov so far in Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Friday more than half a million Americans enrolled in health insurance plans under Obamacare using the HealthCare.gov website during the first three weeks of December.

That brings the total enrollments through state and federal marketplaces to more than 1 million people to date, based on rough estimates of updated state and federal data, senior administration officials said. (Reporting by Steve Holland, Roberta Rampton, Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Chris Reese)

