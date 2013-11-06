Obama meets more than dozen Senate Democrats on healthcare rollout

WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden met more than a dozen Senate Democrats on Wednesday to discuss the troubled rollout of his signature healthcare law and heard their input to existing challenges to the effort, a White House official said.

“During the meeting, the president discussed ongoing efforts to fix HealthCare.gov and improve the experience of Americans looking to enroll in coverage,” the official said.

The senators gave Obama “their input on existing challenges with implementation of the Affordable Care Act,” the official said.

Most of the 16 senators who met Obama and Biden at the White House are up for re-election in 2014 and most of them face competitive races. (Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Bill Trott)