Obama says rebranding Obamacare will be hard given politics

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama blamed Republicans on Tuesday for contributing to the troubled rollout of his signature healthcare insurance plan, and said it will be hard to “rebrand” Obamacare after his administration fixes a website used to sign up for the program.

“We should have anticipated that that would create a rockier rollout,” Obama told a Wall Street Journal conference.

“One of the problems we’ve had is one side of Capitol Hill is invested in failure,” Obama said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Steve Holland, Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)