Obama to make speech on relaunch of healthcare website
December 3, 2013 / 4:27 AM / 4 years ago

Obama to make speech on relaunch of healthcare website

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will try to sell the American people on the relaunch of his troubled healthcare program on Tuesday in a bid to restore confidence in his signature domestic policy initiative and, more broadly, in his presidency.

Obama will speak on healthcare program, formally called the Affordable Care Act at 2:30 p.m. (1930 GMT) Tuesday, the White House said.

The rollout of the program through a government website, Heathcare.gov, has been plagued by technical problems since it was launched two months ago. (Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; editing by Christopher Wilson)

