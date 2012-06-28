Obama calls Supreme Court healthcare decision a victory

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Thursday that the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold his landmark healthcare reform law was a victory for the American people, and he promised to implement it and improve upon it going forward.

“The highest court in the land has now spoken. We will continue to implement this law and we’ll work together to improve on it where we can,” Obama said at the White House.

“What we won’t do - what the country can’t afford to do - is re-fight the political battles of two years ago or go back to the way things were. With today’s announcement, it’s time for us to move forward.”