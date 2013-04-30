CORRECTED-Obama says implementing health law harder as some states opt out

(Adds dropped words to quote in 2nd paragraph.)

WASHINGTON, April 30 (Reuters) - The decision by some U.S. states, particularly large ones such as Texas, to opt out of the health insurance marketplace is making it harder for federal health officials to implement such exchanges, President Barack Obama said.

“I think it’s harder, there’s no doubt about it,” Obama told reporters on Tuesday. “It puts more of a burden on us.”

The state-based exchanges, created under the 2010 healthcare law, were designed to offer individuals a centralized place to buy health insurance policies for 2014. But a number of mostly Republican-led states have opted out, pushing individuals to the back-up federally run exchange. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Jackie Frank)