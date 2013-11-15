Obama to meet with insurers Friday -White House official

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet on Friday with insurance industry chief executives to discuss changes that he has proposed to his signature healthcare law to address the outcry over insurance policy cancellations, a White House official said.

The meeting comes a day after the president announced he would allow individuals to keep insurance policies that were being canceled under the Affordable Care Act, widely known as Obamacare. (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Eric Beech)