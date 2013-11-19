FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama was briefed on McKinsey report on website problems -White House
November 19, 2013 / 7:26 PM / 4 years ago

Obama was briefed on McKinsey report on website problems -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama was briefed on recommendations made by consulting firm McKinsey & Co in March on the rollout of the healthcare law, and on steps that officials in charge of the law were taking to address problems with the website, the White House said on Tuesday.

Jay Carney told reporters at a briefing that the McKinsey recommendations had been taken up by the website development team at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, but that no one had anticipated the size and scope of the problems that befell HealthCare.gov. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Mark Felsenthal, Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)

