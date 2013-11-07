Obama says 'we weren't as clear as we needed to be' on Obamacare

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said in an interview on Thursday that he regrets that “we weren’t as clear as we needed to be” about Obamacare healthcare reforms and apologized to Americans who are losing their healthcare insurance policies.

“I am sorry that they are finding themselves in this situation, based on assurances they got from me,” Obama told NBC News.

Obama, who repeatedly told Americans that they could keep their health insurance if they liked it, said he is looking at “a range of options” to help people whose insurance plans are being canceled. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland; Editing by Eric Walsh)