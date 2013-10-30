FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says takes responsibility for fixing health law web site
October 30, 2013 / 8:37 PM / 4 years ago

Obama says takes responsibility for fixing health law web site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Wednesday took it upon himself to make sure the glitch-marred website that has made signing up for insurance under his signature health law difficult gets repaired quickly.

“There’s no denying it, right now the website is too slow, too many people have gotten stuck and I‘m not happy about it,” the president said in a speech.

“There’s no excuse for it, and I take full responsibility for making sure it gets fixed ASAP.”

Reporting By Mark Felsenthal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
