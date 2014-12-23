U.S. HHS Sec Burwell says 6.4 mln sign up for 2015 HealthCare.gov plans

Dec 23 (Reuters) - About 6.4 million Americans have enrolled for individual insurance plans for 2015 through HealthCare.gov, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell said on Tuesday.

HealthCare.gov sells individual plans created by the national healthcare reform law in 36 states. The rest of the states, including California and New York, have their own online exchanges and those figures are not included in these latest numbers.

About 1.9 million new customers have signed up and the balance or 4.5 million are re-enrollments, Burwell said during a webcast press briefing. About 30 percent of re-enrollments were from people who actively signed up for coverage in 2015, she said. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)