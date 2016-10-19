FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
U.S. govt sees one million more people in Obamacare in 2017
#Market News
October 19, 2016 / 2:40 PM / 10 months ago

U.S. govt sees one million more people in Obamacare in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Health and Human Services Department esimates that one million more people will sign up for health insurance on the Obamacare exchanges for 2017 compared with 2016, a department official told reporters on Wednesday.

The department expects 2017 sign-ups of 13.8 million people versus 12.7 million for 2016. Average monthly enrollment in 2017 is estimated at 11.4 million people, up from 10.5 million people in 2016, the official said. (Reporting by Toni Clarke, writing by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

