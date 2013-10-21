FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ohio panel approves Medicaid expansion in victory for Obamacare
October 21, 2013 / 9:11 PM / 4 years ago

Ohio panel approves Medicaid expansion in victory for Obamacare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CLEVELAND, Oct 21 (Reuters) - An Ohio legislative panel on Monday voted in favor of the state expanding the Medicaid program for the poor, in a victory for President Barack Obama’s signature federal health reform law.

The decision permits Governor John Kasich, a Republican who otherwise opposes the reform law known as the Affordable Care Act, to bypass the state’s Republican-dominated legislature to expand Medicaid, a move strongly opposed by many Ohio conservatives.

Reporting by Kim Palmer; Writing by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Greg McCune

