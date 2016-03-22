FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA says it requires boxed warning on some opioid-based painkillers
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 22, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

FDA says it requires boxed warning on some opioid-based painkillers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it required short-acting opioid pain medications to carry a boxed warning about the serious risks of misuse, abuse, addiction, overdose and death.

The action is part of the agency's plan to reassess its approach to opioid medications, the FDA said.(1.usa.gov/1MzXIhg)

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week released voluntary guidelines that instruct primary care doctors to sharply deter the use of opioids for chronic pain.

Overprescribing opioids, largely for chronic pain, is a key driver of America’s drug-overdose epidemic, the CDC estimates. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.