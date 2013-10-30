Connecticut says U.S. Obamacare data hub 'experiencing an outage'

WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Connecticut’s healthcare exchange “Access Health CT” said the U.S. government’s Obamacare data hub was ‘experiencing an outage’ on Tuesday evening, the second time in three days.

“Access Health CT was informed by CMS (Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services) that the Federal Data Services Hub is currently experiencing an outage,” a statement from the state exchange said. A similar outage on Sunday also halted online enrollment on the federal Healthcare.gov website.