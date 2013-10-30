FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Connecticut says U.S. Obamacare data hub 'experiencing an outage'
#Market News
October 30, 2013 / 12:16 AM / 4 years ago

Connecticut says U.S. Obamacare data hub 'experiencing an outage'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Connecticut’s healthcare exchange “Access Health CT” said the U.S. government’s Obamacare data hub was ‘experiencing an outage’ on Tuesday evening, the second time in three days.

“Access Health CT was informed by CMS (Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services) that the Federal Data Services Hub is currently experiencing an outage,” a statement from the state exchange said. A similar outage on Sunday also halted online enrollment on the federal Healthcare.gov website.

