White House tech chief to testify on HealthCare.gov on Wednesday
November 13, 2013 / 12:50 AM / 4 years ago

White House tech chief to testify on HealthCare.gov on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A top technology adviser to President Barack Obama will testify at a House of Representatives Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday about the troubled launch of the HealthCare.gov website despite protestations by the White House that he was too busy to do so.

Late on Tuesday, the White House confirmed that Todd Park, its Chief Technology Officer, will appear at the Republican-led hearing, complying with a subpoena to testify. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Walsh)

