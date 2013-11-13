FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House tech chief says 'making progress' fixing HealthCare.gov
November 13, 2013

White House tech chief says 'making progress' fixing HealthCare.gov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - A top technology adviser to President Barack Obama said on Wednesday that a team of experts trying to fix the website used to sign up for health insurance is making progress.

“We have much work still to do, but are making progress at a growing rate,” said Todd Park, the chief technology officer at the White House, in written testimony to the House of Representatives’ Oversight Committee.

Park is slated to testify to the committee at a hearing beginning at 9:30 a.m. EST (1430 GMT). (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Beech)

