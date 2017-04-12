WASHINGTON, April 12 U.S. President Donald Trump told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday that he might consider withholding billions of dollars of Obamacare payments to health insurers to force Democrats back to the negotiating table on healthcare.

Insurers and major medical groups have warned that not funding the payments, called cost sharing reduction subsidies, which help cover out-of-pocket medical expenses for low-income Americans, could wreak havoc in the individual insurance markets. Trump told the Wall Street Journal that by withholding the payments, Democrats will call him to negotiate. (Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)