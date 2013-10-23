FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pelosi: Don't delay U.S. healthcare program deadline, fix problems
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2013 / 4:03 PM / 4 years ago

Pelosi: Don't delay U.S. healthcare program deadline, fix problems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Obama administration should focus on fixing problems with the launch of the insurance exchanges for the healthcare program rather than delaying an enrollment deadline, U.S. House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday.

“I think we should be able to go forward. I‘m more optimistic than that. I have faith in technology and while there are glitches, there are solutions as well,” Pelosi told reporters. “So I‘m optimistic that we’ll be able to go forward on schedule.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.