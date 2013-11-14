FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House Democrats to offer Obamacare fix-Pelosi
#Market News
November 14, 2013 / 4:26 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. House Democrats to offer Obamacare fix-Pelosi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are united on the need for improvements to President Barack Obama’s health care law and will propose their own legislative changes, House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

“We have to have a fix,” Pelosi told reporters.

She said she was briefed on the Obama administration’s planned changes, adding that these are administrative, not legislative, in nature. The House is set to consider a Republican bill that would allow insurers to offer health plans that don’t qualify under “Obamacare” reforms for another year, which many Democrats say would undermine struggling insurance exchanges.

