FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P- pension funding remains burden on U.S. nonprofit healthcare
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2013 / 2:45 PM / in 4 years

S&P- pension funding remains burden on U.S. nonprofit healthcare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - Pension liabilities, expenses and contributions remain a burden on U.S. not-for-profit hospitals despite improvements in the investments used to fund the retirement systems, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said on Monday.

Large pension funding demands will likely “be a drag on the sector for several years,” it added.

“Low discount rates have hampered the improvement in funding levels despite a rebound in asset values during the past two years,” said S&P credit analyst Liz Sweeney said in a statement.

Pension plans use a “discount rate” to gauge the size of their obligations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.