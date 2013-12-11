FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. health secretary calls for probe of Obamacare Web site launch
#Healthcare
December 11, 2013 / 1:45 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. health secretary calls for probe of Obamacare Web site launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius on Wednesday asked the department’s inspector general to investigate the performance of private contractors in the flawed launch of the Obamacare Web site.

“I am asking the Inspector General to review the acquisition process, overall program management, and contractor performance and payment issues related to the development and management of the HealthCare.gov website,” Sebelius said in a blog post.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by W Simon

