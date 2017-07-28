FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican Obamacare repeal bill fails in U.S. Senate
July 28, 2017 / 5:52 AM / an hour ago

Republican Obamacare repeal bill fails in U.S. Senate

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republicans failed to overturn the healthcare law known as Obamacare early on Friday, in a stinging blow to President Donald Trump that effectively ended the Republican Party's seven-year quest to repeal the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

Three Republicans crossed party lines to join Democrats in a 49-to-51 vote to kill the bill.

Senate Republicans decided to vote on the pared-down proposal to repeal portions of Obamacare after failing to reach consensus on a more comprehensive measure since the U.S. House of Representatives approved their bill in May.

"This is clearly a disappointing moment," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the floor after the vote. (Reporting By Amanda Becker, David Morgan and Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Michael Perry)

