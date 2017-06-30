Fitch Affirms Banco De Bogota and Related Entities; Outlook Revised to Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco de Bogota S.A. (Bogota) and selected related entities and subsidiaries' international and national ratings. Fitch also affirmed Bogota's Viability Rating (VR) and Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'bbb' and 'BBB', respectively. The Rating Outlook was revised to Stable from Negative. Fitch has also revised the Outlook on the Long-term ratings of several of Bogota's affiliated comp