U.S. House Republicans still want to delay Obamacare individual mandate

WASHINGTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - House of Representatives Republicans remain committed to seeking a delay in the provision in President Barack Obama’s healthcare law that requires uninsured Americans to buy health insurance coverage, House Majority Leader Eric Cantor said on Wednesday.

House Speaker John Boehner, speaking with reporters, said Republicans would use their oversight powers, including holding hearings, to hold the Obama administration accountable over the healthcare law known as “Obamacare.”