3 months ago
Moderate House Republican steps aside over healthcare divisions -Politico
#Market News
May 23, 2017 / 5:00 PM / 3 months ago

Moderate House Republican steps aside over healthcare divisions -Politico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - One of the leaders of a group of moderate House Republicans resigned as co-chairman of the caucus on Tuesday, citing divisions over efforts to overhaul the nation's healthcare system, according to a Politico report.

Politico said Representative Tom Macarthur told the so-called Tuesday Group of more moderate Republicans that he was stepping down in the wake of efforts to repeal and replace Democratic former President Barack Obama's healthcare law but that he would remain a member of the caucus. (Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by James Dalgleish)

