U.S. health secretary takes blame for troubled insurance website

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius on Wednesday said she is responsible for the technical problems plaguing healthcare.gov, the federal website for the healthcare law’s insurance marketplace.

“Hold me accountable for the debacle. I‘m responsible,” Sebelius, the nation’s top healthcare official, told the House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee.

She said while Michelle Snyder, the chief operating officer for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), was in charge of integrating the website’s systems, Snyder was not to blame.

CMS is the federal agency overseeing much of the implementation of the 2010 healthcare law, including the health insurance exchange.