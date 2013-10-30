FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. health chief says early insurance enrollment likely 'very small'
October 30, 2013

U.S. health chief says early insurance enrollment likely 'very small'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Health Secretary Kathleen Sebelius on Wednesday said technical problems with HealthCare.gov make it hard to collect accurate data on how many people have signed up for coverage through the federal health insurance exchange.

“The system is not functioning, so we are not getting that reliable data,” she told the House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee, adding that health officials expect to give monthly updates on the number of people who sign up starting in November.

The flawed launch also means the administration is expecting “a very small number” of people to sign up initially for coverage, she added.

Sebelius also said the private tech companies contracted to work on the HealthCare.gov website did not ask the administration to delay the website’s launch.

