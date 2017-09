WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - Kathleen Sebelius, who oversaw the problem-ridden rollout of President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare reform, has decided to resign as U.S. Health Secretary, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

It said Sylvia Mathews Burwell, U.S. budget director, would replace Sebelius. (Reporting by Breaking News Team; Editing by Sandra Maler)