Top U.S. health official says still confident in healthcare contractor

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius on Wednesday said she has not lost confidence in Quality Software Services Inc, one of several contractors that helped develop the troubled federal health insurance exchange website.

Last week, the Obama administration announced that QSSI, a unit of health insurer UnitedHealth Group, will serve as a general contractor to oversee repairs to HealthCare.gov.

“I haven’t lost my confidence in them,” Sebelius said at a House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee hearing.